EASTON, Pa. - Wilson putting their perfect record on the line against Moravian Academy on Thursday. Both teams going goal for goal with this one ending in a 2-2 tie.
The Lions would jump out to a 2-0 lead through two quarters of play, Megan Dadio on a penalty shot in the first and Gia Gupta with the put back for the 2-0 lead.
Sophia Brandi and Zoey Ehman putting home the two Warriors goals in the tie. Brandi scoring just minutes after the second Lions goal, Ehlman would get a deflection in the final minutes of the fourth.
The Warriors sit at 14-0-1, while the Lions go to 12-1-1