Some of the best in Berks 1 baseball all in action on Wednesday, Wilson hosting Governor Mifflin and Daniel Boone on the road at Muhlenberg. The Bulldogs and Muhls would hold off their visiting foes for division wins.
The Bulldogs scored all four runs in the middle innings, holding a 4-0 lead down the stretch before the Mustangs would rally with two in the seventh coming up just short, 4-2.
Luke Holman put on a show for the scouts in attendance, tossing six shutout innings before running into some trouble. Ryan Gratz would come in to finish things off for the Bulldogs to secure the win.
Two more top teams, Muhlenberg and Daniel Boone combining for 21 runs in this one. The Muhls edging out the Blazers in the offensive slugfest, 11-10.
Both teams were scoring early and often, the Blazers taking a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the first only to see the Muhls tie it up with one swing of the bat. In the fourth the Muhls would pull away, Alex Krick hit a bases clearing shot to the gap in right pushing the lead to 8-4.
Muhlenberg would tack on three more runs before the rally was on for the Blazers, six unanswered runs from Boone before it came to an end. The Muhls escaping with a win on their home field.