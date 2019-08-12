Wilson plans to continue tradition with high expectations

READING, Pa. - The Wilson Bulldogs plan to celebrate their history this year by continuing their tradition of sustained success. The football program is celebrating its 75th anniversary this fall and with it comes reflecting on the decades of success. The program hasn't had a losing season since 1964.

This year's team comes in with high expectations, coming off an 8-4 campaign a year ago where the team reached the district semifinals. The Bulldogs appear to be strong in the trenches with several key returners in the backfield as well.