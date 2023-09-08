BUFFALO, NY. - Lehigh Valley Makes it three in a row over Buffalo on Friday night with an 11-2 win. Weston Wilson finished with six RBIs for the IronPigs in the win.
Top of the first inning, Wilson would drive in his first run of the night with a ground out allowing one run to score, 1-0. Two innings later the IronPigs would open things up a bit.
Wilson getting things started in a five run third inning with a two run blast, his 30th of the season, 3-0. Later in the inning, Aramis Garcia and Jim Haley would each hit RBI doubles to push the lead ahead, 6-0.
In the top of the sixth after giving a run back to the Bisons, Wilson would rip an RBI single to get the run right back for the IronPigs, 7-1. Three innings later in the ninth, Wilson would launch his second home run of the night, a two run shot.
Cal Stevenson and Haley tacking on the final two runs of the night for the game.
Lehigh Valley remains in a first place tie with Durham following the Friday night win.