The Berks County boys' basketball championship game matchup was decided on Wednesday night. Wilson and Reading setting up yet another title game showdown.
The Bulldogs hosting Muhlenberg in one of the semifinal games, and things were going the Muhls way early on. The Muhls held an early 10 point lead after one quarter, and a 4 point lead at the half.
Second half, both teams trading buckets pretty much the rest of the way. The Bulldogs and Muhls were tied at 44 in the fourth when Stevie Mitchell breaks the tie with a layup, part of his game high 31 points. Wilson would hold off Muhlenberg down the stretch for the 56-51 win.
In Reading, the Red Knights and Scouts fighting for a spot in the title game at Berks Catholic. The Red Knights running away with this one turning defense into offense in the win.
After the first quarter the Red Knights held a 21-7 advantage. They would continue to clamp down defensively and flipping turnovers into points. Daniel Alcantara with the slam dunk off a steal for two of his 14 points. Reading cruising past Conrad Weiser 66-36 to advance.
Wilson and Reading meet again in the Berks County title game on Friday night.