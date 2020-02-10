Wilson, Reading High, Wyomissing, and Governor Mifflin were victorious in their BCIAA boys' basketball quarterfinal games on Monday night. All four teams advance to the semifinals.
The Bulldogs bested Antietam, 75-35, as Steven Mitchell posted a game-high 19 points. The Red Knights downed Muhlenberg 67-60 as Reading High got 15 points from Joey Chapman in the win.
Wyomissing snapped a winless stretch against Berks Catholic with a 41-33 victory as the Spartans were paced by Max Hurleman's 20 points. Governor Mifflin cruised to a 89-45 victory over Brandywine Heights.
The semifinals are set for Wednesday at Santander Arena.