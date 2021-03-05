The District III-6A boys' basketball tournament tips off on Friday night, three of the top four teams in the tournament all coming from the Berks side. Two of the teams with title hopes, Wilson and Muhlenberg.
Wilson is coming off a county title over Muhlenberg, and enter the District tournament as the two seed. The Bulldogs enter as the reigning champs and fully intend on retaining the title.
Several players from the team a season ago that didn't play a key role and have stepped into one this year are ready to earn their own District title.
Elsewhere in Berks, the Muhlenberg boys team is playing in their first 6A tournament. The Muhls were the District III-5A champion last season, and are looking to prove they belong at the next level.
The Muhls are the four seed in the 6A bracket as the county runner-ups. They will be without two key players that were ruled ineligible due to transfer rules, meaning some of the younger players will need to step up in their place.
Wilson plays host to Hempfield, while Muhlenberg takes on Cedar Cliff in their quarterfinal matchups.