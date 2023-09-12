READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn soccer playing host to Exeter elsewhere on the Bulldogs campus. At the final horn, the Bulldogs blanked the Eagles, 3-0.
This one would be scoreless through the first half of action. Midway into the second half, Joel Rivera puts one into the back of the goal for the first of the night. Not long after, Jesper Aido doubles up the lead, 2-0.
In the late stages of the game, Aido would once again put one into the back of the net.
Wilson improves to 6-1 overall, 2-1 in Berks I while Exeter drops to 3-3 and 0-2 in Berks I.