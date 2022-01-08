EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson boys basketball team raced out to a 12-0 lead and maintained the advantage for most of the game en route to a 65-52 win over Palmerton.
Head coach Mike Glovas' team improved to a 9-2 record and a perfect 7-0 in the Colonial League.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for Palmerton who are now 8-3 and 5-3 in the league.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Monday. The Blue Bombers will host Moravian Academy and the Warriors travel to Catasauqua to face the Rough Riders.