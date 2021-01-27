Big night of hoops for Berks County teams Wednesday night. Wilson and Governor Mifflin renewing their rivalry, while Oley Valley taking on Schuylkill Valley. The Bulldogs and Lynx coming away with victories on the night.
The Bulldogs entering their rivalry game undefeated on the season, but records mean little in a rivalry. The Mustangs proving that to be true, leading through the first two quarters of play.
Justin Spotts led the way for the Mustangs on the night with 19 points. Stevie Mitchell paced Wilson with a game high 24 points in the win, his three-pointer in the third putting the Bulldogs out in front. Wilson would go on to get the 59-51 win.
Oley Valley travelling to Schuylkill Valley for a non-conference matchup. The Lynx were led by Danny Turchi's 13 points in the win.
This one was all tied up at 23 apiece heading into halftime, and each team wouldn't get much separation the rest of the way. Oley Valley edging their hosts 55-52.