READING, Pa. - The Wilson-West Lawn boys lacrosse team has won the last nine Berks Championships, and added a District III title to the case last season.
The Bulldogs, while with some youth, are returning a talented core group that will be playing at the collegiate level next season. While the experience is part of the success for this group each season, so is the next wave of talent.
Wilson always reloads with young talent, those new faces this season will be looked at to help contribute for more titles.