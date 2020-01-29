READING, Pa. - The Wilson West Lawn Bulldogs watched another member of their basketball program join the 1,000 point scorers club, Kaya Burkhart hit the mark against Governor Mifflin Tuesday night.
One of the players already in the club prior to Tuesday night, Stevie Mitchell. Mitchell is currently on pace to break the schools all-time scoring record held by Chris Finch.
Finch ended his career with 1,391 points, Mitchell currently sits around 120 points behind that mark. Finch has held the record for nearly 30 years.