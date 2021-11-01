EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson Warriors football team is coming off of their biggest win of the season. With the District playoffs looming, the Warriors looking to ride this momentum into Friday night.
The Warriors defeated their rivals, Notre Dame, in comeback fashion to end the regular season with a win.
The road doesn't get easier for the Warriors, a first round match up at Northwestern is next. The Tigers already with a win over the Warriors earlier this season.
This time around, the Warriors are looking to use the momentum from a comeback win over their rivals heading into this weeks matchup. Aside from momentum, this group is focused on the task at hand for this Friday.