Wilson soccer ready for 2019 season after vacating title

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The 2018 season was set to be one to go down in history for the Wilson boys' soccer program as the Bulldogs captured the PIAA title. Then the school self-reported a violation of using a player that was over the maximum age limit and the school vacated the title.

That was 2018 and the team is focused on this year's season.

Good news for the Bulldogs is that most of the players from last year's squad are back this fall and are ready to be title contenders again.

