READING, Pa. - The Wilson boys' and girls's soccer teams were victorious in their District 3 first round contests on Tuesday evening. The boys' team beat Central York 1-0 in overtime and the girls' team won 3-0 over Northeastern.
In other district boys' soccer contests, Governor Mifflin beat Warwick and Palmyra topped Reading. The Tulpehocken and Trinity match-up was postponed until Wednesday.
In district girls' soccer, Hempfield downed Governor Mifflin 1-0, Littlestown edged Tulpehocken 4-2 in penalty kicks, and Wyomissing beat Northern Lebanon 3-1.
