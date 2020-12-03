READING, Pa. - Wilson went 28-1 a year ago and captured the berks and district championship, but the Bulldogs boys' basketball team can only wonder what could have been in the state playoffs. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournament and left the team without closure in what was a historic season.
Despite that bad taste in their mouth from last season, Wilson is focused on the 2020-21 season and what they can achieve this winter. The Bulldogs leading scorers Stevie Mitchell returns this year. The Marquette-bound Mitchell averaged over 22 points per game last season.
The team did lose Evin Timochenko to graduation.
Wilson is ready to turn the page and try to defend their titles this season.