READING, Pa. - Wilson and Central Dauphin was one of the two highly anticipated matchups in the District III-6A boys' semifinals. Wilson got the final say, cruising to the title game 56-23.
The Bulldogs defense locked down one of the best offensive teams in District III en route to their semifinal win.
Stevie Mitchell, as he's done so often, led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points, nine of those coming in the second quarter. It was a 34-16 Bulldog advantage at the half.
At one point in the fourth the Bulldogs held a 31-point lead. They move one step closer to retaining their 6A title, with a familiar foe in the way.
Wilson and Reading will square off again for the District title on Friday night at Berks Catholic.