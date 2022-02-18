BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Wilson Warriors pulled off a feat no other team in the Colonial League could all season, handing Southern Lehigh a loss.
The Warriors won their first league title in 13 years with a 56-50 win over the Spartans. Wilson kept Southern Lehigh within arms reach for most of the night en route to their win.
Na'Shawn Jones led the way for the Warriors with 14 points in the win. The Spartans had three players score in double figures in their effort.
For the Warriors, this win is for the community.