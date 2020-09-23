ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser playing host to Wilson on their brand new turf, but they wouldn't ring in the new field with a win falling 3-1 to the Bulldogs.
Wilson would jump out to a 2-0 lead before the Scouts got on the board. Natalee Vicari finding the back of the net in the first half, and Keira Levengood burying her shot early in the second.
The Scouts would make things interesting late in the game with a goal from Aliyah Serrano to cut the lead in half. The Bulldogs would get that goal back late off the foot of Elizabeth Estrada to put the game out of reach.