The BCIAA field hockey playoffs began on Monday night as the week-long tournament commences with the champion being crowned on Saturday. In Monday's quarterfinals, Wilson, Twin Valley, Berks Catholic, and Oley Valley won and advanced to the semi-finals.
The Bulldogs, who are the top seed in the bracket, won 9-0 over Tulpehocken to begin the postseason. Twin Valley edged Exeter as the Raiders led 2-0 and then held on for the victory.
Berks Catholic notched a 3-1 win over Fleetwood to move on to the semifinals. Fleetwood led 1-0 before the Saints responded with three unanswered goals. Oley Valley cruised to an 8-0 win over Schuylkill Valley in their playoff opener.
Monday's quarterfinals games were hosted by Governor Mifflin and Exeter High Schools.