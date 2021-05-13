The Wilson boys' lacrosse team and the Twin Valley girls' lacrosse squad won county gold on Thursday night. The Bulldogs captured their ninth consecutive BCIAA title while the Raiders won the program's first ever county championship.
Wilson downed Governor Mifflin 11-2 to extend its title streak while Twin Valley defeated Mifflin 20-4.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first quarter and held an 8-0 advantage at halftime. In TV's win, the Raiders led 14-2 at halftime. Twin Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first three minutes of the contest.