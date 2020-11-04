READING, Pa. - The Wilson boys soccer team playing host to Hempfield as the top seed in the District III-4A bracket. The Bulldogs would be upset at home, falling short in their comeback attempt, 3-2.
Hempfield in good position in the first half, Nathan Schwartz scoring one of his two goals giving the Black Knights a two goal lead at the half.
The Bulldogs would get their two goals in the second half of the game, Deven Frey with a header for the first goal. Down 3-1 they'd score again with four minutes left in the game, Keegan Miller off a Frey assist.