ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley and Buffalo continuing their series on Wednesday night. The IronPigs completing the comeback in the final innings to defeat the Bisons, 11-9.
The IronPigs were down, 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Jake Cave would cut the deficit with a two-run home run, 5-3. After giving two runs back, the IronPigs continued to linger.
Simon Muzziotti cutting the deficit back down to two again with an RBI single. After getting within one, Weston Wilson with one of two hits to give the IronPigs the lead. In the seventh, Wilson ripped a two-run single to left giving the IronPigs their first lead, 8-7.
Later in the bottom of the ninth, Wilson launched a two-run home run to walk it off for the IronPigs.