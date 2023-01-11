READING, Pa. - Berks county wrestling hitting the mat on Wednesday night. Two of the top contending teams continue to improve upon on their marks, Wilson West Lawn and Berks Catholic.
The Bulldogs playing host to Exeter in a rivalry showdown, and it was the host Bulldogs coming out on top, 40-25.
The Eagles would battle back from down double-digits, but the Bulldogs would pull away again. Wins at 172 by Blaise Eidle and 189 by Drew Koller helping to thrust the Bulldogs back into the lead.
Wilson West Lawn is now 11-1, 2-0 and atop Berks I, while Exeter is 3-4, 1-1 in league duals.
Down the road a bit, the Saints continued their march toward a perfect season with a dominant, 69-0 win over Hamburg.
Jumping out to an 18-0 lead heading into the 133 bout, Marvin Armistead would get the fall within 1:31 to effectively end this one early on.
Berks Catholic improves to 13-0 overall, 2-0 in Berks III, Hamburg falls to 5-5, 1-1 in league duals.