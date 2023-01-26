Berks County girls basketball taking center stage on Thursday night. Wilson West Lawn and Governor Mifflin with two marquee wins as the playoffs near.
The Lady Bulldogs rolled past Exeter on the road, nearly doubling up the Eagles, 63-33.
After the first quarter of play, the Bulldogs allowed just three points, while piling on 20. They'd continue to hold the Eagles in check the rest of the way, while firing on the offensive end.
Laila Jones would pace the Bulldogs offensively with 23 points. Wilson jumps into a third place tie with Reading following the win.
Elsewhere, the Lady Mustangs picked up a double-digit win at home over Reading, 69-57.
A one point game at the halfway point, the Mustangs would push that lead a little further in the second half. Taylor Koenig and Anyah Ortiz leading the way for the Mustangs. Ortiz led all scorers with 24 points, Koenig close behind with 23.
Governor Mifflin claims sole possession of second place in Berks I, sitting at, 7-2 in league place.