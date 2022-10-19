READING, Pa. - One of the Berks County semifinals was played on Wednesday night, Wilson West Lawn and Berks Catholic taking the spotlight.
The Bulldogs getting the better of the Saints in this one, blanking them, 4-0 to advance to their first county title game since 2010. A long time coming for the Bulldogs, and something not missed by this team.
Erika Culp making her mark on the game with a goal and an assist within the first two goals of the night for the Bulldogs.
They now await the winner of Twin Valley and Oley Valley to see who they'll take on in the county title game.