READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn back on the court following its BCIAA semifinal loss to Reading. The Bulldogs bouncing back with a District opening round win over Cedar Crest, 48-40.
Both teams going back and forth all night, neither able to really pull away from the other. The Bulldogs trailing at the half and into the fourth quarter, and the final quarter they'd lock things down defensively.
Fourth quarter, the Bulldogs would outscore the Falcons, 18-2 over one stretch en route to the win. Seamus Breslin led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points.