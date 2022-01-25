Big games in Berks on the hardwood between boys and girls teams. Wilson-West Lawn boys and Berks Catholic girls picking up big wins.
The Bulldogs taking down Governor Mifflin, 54-43. These teams traded buckets all night until late in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs began to pull away.
Foday Sillah would score 10 points for the Bulldogs in the win, the leading scorer for the game was Delsin McNeil for the Mustangs with 16.
On the girls side, the Saints took care of business against Reading, 55-45. The Saints controlled much of the first half, the Red Knights would make a charge in the second half, but it wasn't enough.
Caroline Reedy led the way for the Saints with 18 points in the win.