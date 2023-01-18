Berks County wrestling hitting the mats on Wednesday night. Wilson West Lawn and Brandywine Heights picking up wins.
At Governor Mifflin, the Bulldogs earning the road win, doubling up the Mustangs, 48-24. With the win, the Berks I title belongs to Wilson West Lawn, outright.
Wasting no time in this one to clinch, the Bulldogs pushed an 11-6 lead into a, 23-6 lead. At the mark Kamron Koch would get a pin in the 139 bout to push that lead further.
Wilson WL is 12-1 overall, perfect in Berks I duals at, 3-0. Governor Mifflin drops to 6-3, 1-2 in league duals.
Elsewhere, rivalry night on the mat between the Bullets and Tulpehocken. The Bullets coming out on top in this one, 40-30 to earn their first Berks IV title since 2008.
The Bullets would grab hold of a, 16-3 lead following a major decision at 133 by Josh Sterner. Trojans not going away though, clawing back to within one thanks to Mark Forry with the win in the 145 lb bout.
Later, in the heavyweights, its Gavin Yearance for the Bullets getting the pin in the 285 lb bout to shift the momentum back their way.
Brandywine Heights improves to, 6-4 overall and, 3-0 in Berks IV. Tulpehocken suffers its first loss, 5-1 overall and, 2-1 in league duals.