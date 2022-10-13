READING, Pa. - The top spot in Berks I on the line at Wilson West Lawn on Thursday night. By the end of the night, the Bulldogs would be the ones on top with a three set sweep of Twin Valley.
The Bulldogs not holding back in this one, going all out in set one, 25-12. The Raiders would bounce back in the second set, nearly making this match go at least four, but they'd fall by four.
Final set, the Bulldogs showing signs of the first set, knocking off the Raiders, 25-14.
Wilson WL are crowned Berks I champs and will hold the number one overall seed in the upcoming BCIAA playoffs.