NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh. In southeast Pennsylvania...Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1133 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring across portions of the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The Perkiomen Creek at East Greenville has crested at 6.09 feet and continues to fall. Flood stage at the Perkiomen Creek is 5 feet. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... East Greenville, Green Lane, Geryville, Zionsville, Pennsburg, and Red Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood