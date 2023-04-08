NAZARETH, Pa. - Wilson battled Nazareth into extra innings before scoring four times in the ninth inning to post an 8-4 victory at Nazareth Intermediate School.
Vince Paar drove home Chase Kilareski with an RBI in the second inning to give the Blue Eagles the early 1-0 lead. The score would stay that way until the fifth when the visitors would score three times to take the lead.
Nazareth scored twice in the bottom of the seventh with Kilareski scoring from third on a sacrifice fly from Aidan Butz.
After the teams traded runs in the eighth, the Bulldogs erupted for four in the ninth as Ryan Sekulski delivered a key 2-run double.