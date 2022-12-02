POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn opened their season on the road against Pottsville. The Bulldogs earning a big win to start the new campaign knocking off the defending Schuylkill County champs, 46-34.
The Bulldogs and Tide in a back and forth contest early on, but the fourth quarter was all Bulldogs en route to the win. Aidan Melograna would help pace the Bulldogs in their win with 17, which led all scorers.
Fourth quarter, Madyx Gruber doing his part for the Bulldogs to help push their lead. He would finish with nine on the night.