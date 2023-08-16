READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn made quite the run in 2022, appearing in three title games. The Bulldogs now turn to other players to step into starting and leadership roles to maintain the past seasons success.
Quite the target on their back in 2023, the reigning county champs feature 10 new seniors to help lead the way.
This new group has seen and experienced first hand the work that goes into making a deep postseason run. Caroline Horace, one of those new senior leaders is excited for what's to come.
"A lot of excitement, we're definitely trying to go for that again, we have a lot of new people on our team which means a whole new game, it's not going to be the same as last year, were definitely excited."
The Bulldogs will once again turn to their athleticism and senior leadership to achieve success in 2023.