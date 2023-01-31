READING, Pa. - District III-3A wrestling tournament opening round action hitting the mat at Wilson West Lawn Tuesday night. The Bulldogs with back-to-back wins to advance.
Starting things off against Manheim Central, the Bulldogs cruised into the next match, 59-12. Logan Kurzweg setting the tone in the 285 lb bout for the Bulldogs with a pin. They would continue to roll from there.
Quarterfinal match, Central York awaiting the Bulldogs. More of a fight coming in this one, as the Bulldogs hang on for the 39-22 win.
The Bulldogs doing their best to hang on to the lead throughout this one, Ryan McMillan gets the pin at 215. The Bulldogs would continue to push their lead with another pin at 121 lbs, James Garcia getting it done.
Cumberland Valley, the three-seed awaiting the Bulldogs on Thursday night at Spring Grove High School.