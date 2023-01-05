READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High.
The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
On the other side of the court, the Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders heading into Thursday nights showdown. Most recently knocking off Muhlenberg by 25 on Tuesday night.
Having suffered three losses to the Red Knights a season ago, the Bulldogs are out turn those results around.