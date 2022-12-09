READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn boys basketball had their playoff runs a season ago cut shorter than they have liked. The Bulldogs looking to make those runs last a bit longer this season.
Plenty of experience returns for Matt Coldren's group this season, several key members that led to 15 wins last years. Two returnees already showing their progress, Aidan Melograna and Cleveland Harding, each elevating the scoring aspect of their games.
So far in the early going, the Bulldogs showing all the right signs in practice and in games, sitting at 2-0 through the first week.