Some top teams around Berks taking to the hardwood on Thursday night. The Wilson boys picking up their second straight win, and the Berks Catholic girls winning the battle of division leaders.
The Bulldogs held a 22 point lead at the end of the first half, they would keep things rolling in the second for a 73-55 win over Fleetwood.
Aidan Melograna finished with a team-high 12 points for the Bulldogs, three others behind him added eight points in the win. Wilson improves to 7-4, and Fleetwood still holds the lead in Berks III with an 8-2 record.
In a battle of top teams, the Saints went on the road and picked up a big win over Twin Valley, 37-22.
Berks Catholic playing some lock down defense, allowing just eight points in the first half. The Raiders would get within single digits in the second half, getting some things going offensively, but it wasn't enough.
The Saints were led by Alliyah Dabney with nine points in the win, the Raiders Natali Foster led all scorers with 11. Berks Catholic improves to 10-2, while Twin Valley drops to 8-4.