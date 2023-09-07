A good night to be indoors, and several Berks County girls volleyball teams took to the court on Thursday. Wilson West Lawn and Berks Catholic each coming away victorious.
The Bulldogs rolling to a sweep of Exeter at home to stay unbeaten in Berks I play.
Set one, the Bulldogs setting the tone with a resounding 25-10 win. From there, the Eagles would make things more challenging on the Bulldogs. The final two sets the Bulldogs would win by a combined 12 points, 25-20 and 25-18.
Wilson improves to 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Berks I, while Exeter suffers its first loss, 2-1 and 1-1 in Berks I.
Elsewhere in Reading, the Saints and Panthers match came down to the final set. The Saints able to pull this one out, 3-2.
In the first set, the Saints made it look like they might just run away with this one, taking the first set 25-10. It would be all Panthers to follow that up, taking the next two for the 2-1 lead.
The fourth set needing more than just 25 points, the Saints edging the Panthers to tie things up with a 26-24 win. All of this setting up the Saints fifth set win to take the match.
Berks Catholic goes to 2-0 overall and in Berks II, while Schuylkill Valley is handed its first loss, 4-1. and 1-1 in league play.