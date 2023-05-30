READING, Pa. - District III-3A girls lacrosse semifinals taking to the turf at George Mack Stadium. Wilson West Lawn taking care of business at home against South Western, 19-4.
The Bulldogs controlling this one throughout much of the game. Late in the second half, Laura Crocona would find the back of the net for third time putting the Bulldogs up, 15-4.
Awaiting Wilson WL in the District III-3A title game is Manheim Central.
Elsewhere in the county on Tuesday night, Twin Valley cruised its way into the District III-2A title game with a, 15-5 win over York Catholic.