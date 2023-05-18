READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn and Exeter battling for the BCIAA boys lacrosse title on Thursday night. The Bulldogs running away with the title, 14-1.
The Bulldogs and Eagles in a close contest early-on. Ty Yonas adding to his county record with another goal, cutting the deficit to one, 2-1 through one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs would take control. Spencer Thenga would push the lead back to two with one of his two goals on the night. Thenga would add two assists as well.
Shortly after Thenga's goal, Cohen Renninger with a putback goal for one of his three. The Bulldogs second quarter onslaught continued into the half, Seamus Breslin with a goal just before half, he would lead the way with four goals.
The Bulldogs would run away with the title from there.