READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn finding themselves back in the District III-3A title game, taking aim at their first title since the 2021 season.
It's been an offensive onslaught for the Bulldogs in the District tournament so far, having outscored their opponents 55-10 to get to this point. With a margin like that, the goal disparity amongst the Bulldogs makes it hard for teams to slow them down.
This Bulldogs group attacks early and often at a rapid pace, their captains instilling that in the rest of the team. After a tough loss in the Berks County title game, they find themselves on the cusp of redemption with a District title.