Berks girls lacrosse 05.03.22

Berks girls lacrosse hitting the field on Tuesday night. Wilson-West Lawn and Twin Valley picking up wins to improve upon their impressive seasons. 

The Bulldogs handling business against Wyomissing in a potential playoff preview, 14-8. Alexa Kairis scored six goals in the win for the Bulldogs. 

Wilson-WL improves to 13-4 overall on the season, 8-1 in conference play. The Spartans falls to 4-3 in conference play, 10-5 overall. 

Elsewhere, Twin Valley runs away with their 16th win of the season, 17-1 over Exeter. 

The Raiders got a four goal performance from Emma Raines in the win. Raines and company scored early and often en route to the win. Twin Valley improves to 16-1, 9-0 on the season.

Exeter still in contention for the fourth BCIAA spot, between Wyomissing and Berks Catholic as well.