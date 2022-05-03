Berks girls lacrosse hitting the field on Tuesday night. Wilson-West Lawn and Twin Valley picking up wins to improve upon their impressive seasons.
The Bulldogs handling business against Wyomissing in a potential playoff preview, 14-8. Alexa Kairis scored six goals in the win for the Bulldogs.
Wilson-WL improves to 13-4 overall on the season, 8-1 in conference play. The Spartans falls to 4-3 in conference play, 10-5 overall.
Elsewhere, Twin Valley runs away with their 16th win of the season, 17-1 over Exeter.
The Raiders got a four goal performance from Emma Raines in the win. Raines and company scored early and often en route to the win. Twin Valley improves to 16-1, 9-0 on the season.
Exeter still in contention for the fourth BCIAA spot, between Wyomissing and Berks Catholic as well.