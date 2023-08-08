READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn tends to find themselves in the conversation for title contenders year in and year out. The Bulldogs won eight games a season ago, earning a spot in the District III playoffs.
Entering the upcoming season the Bulldogs have some big shoes to fill across the board, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball.
This is a program that has excelled at player development over the years, setting a standard of playing with an edge and intensity. One of the senior leaders on the team, Ryan Mcmillan calling the Bulldogs brand of football 'smashmouth.'
"Every team comes out and they know what we want to do, we play smashmouth football on defense. If you want to get the touchdown and yards he's got to earn it."
That brand of football being instilled in the classes to come for the Bulldogs.