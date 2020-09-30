ELVERSON, Pa. - Two undefeated teams taking to the field conference play Wednesday night, Twin Valley hosting Wilson. This one would need to be decided in overtime, the visiting Bulldogs escaping with a 3-2 win.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Bulldogs mounted their comeback, both Raider goals scored by Sophia Bailey.
Katelyn Bailey knocked in the tying goal for the Bulldogs late in the third to take this one into overtime. In the OT period Herb would be the scorer once again to give the Bulldogs the 3-2 win.