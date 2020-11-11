The District XI football playoffs continue to deal with more cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 issues. The latest affecting the 4A and 3A playoffs.
The Wilson Warriors, coming off an upset win at Pottsville have to withdraw from the 4A tournament. This withdraw sends Northwestern into the title game against either Allentown Central Catholic or Bethlehem Catholic.
In the 3A bracket, the title game between Notre Dame Green Pond and North Schuylkill has been postponed. The game slated to be played this upcoming weekend, will be moved to a later date in the month.