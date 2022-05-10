BCIAA lacrosse semifinals taking place on Tuesday night. Wilson-West Lawn and Exeter heading to the boys title game, and the Wilson-West Lawn girls will meet Twin Valley for the title.
The Bulldogs rolling past Berks Catholic, 18-3. Brady Rigdon finishing with three goals, Carter Brensinger and Seamus Breslin each with two goals in the win.
Semifinal game number two, Exeter edging past Governor Mifflin, 16-11. Ty Tonas finished with six goals for the Eagles in the win, Richie Karstien and Julian Nguyen each finishing with four goals.
Wilson-WL and Exeter will meet on Thursday night for the boys title at Albright College.
On the girls side of things, Wilson-West Lawn taking down rivals, Governor Mifflin, 16-14 to advance.
Alexa Kairis finished with seven goals to lead the way for the Bulldogs in the win. Kayla Wilkes added five goals to help the Bulldogs pull off the win.
Wilson-WL and Twin Valley will meet for the girls title on Thursday night at Albright College.