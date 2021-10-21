TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Wyomissing and Wilson West Lawn meeting again for the BCIAA girls soccer title. The Bulldogs getting their revenge from a season ago with a 2-1 overtime win.
Wilson would get on the board first in the first half, Keira Levengood finds the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. The Spartans answering back later in the match, Isabel Marshall puts it in on goal from range for the tie.
In the overtime period, Jordan Lasky played the role of hero for the Bulldogs, corralling the loose ball for the win.