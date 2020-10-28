Wilson WL v. Exeter girls' volleyball highlights

READING, Pa. - The Wilson girls volleyball team playing host to the four-time defending champ Exeter Eagles. The Lady Bulldogs would end that streak in three straight sets to capture their first county title. 
 
After taking the first set by eight points, Wilson would mimic that effort in the second set. A key block by Rachel Etim would help lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-17 win. 
 
The sweep in sight, Kara Brown hammers home the kill for the Lady Bulldogs en route to their 25-16 win and the Berks County title.