Wilson WL v. Governor Mifflin girls soccer highlights

READING, Pa. - The Wilson Bulldogs have already captured their division championship, Wednesday night their perfect season was on the line. The Bulldogs would achieve that feat with a thrilling 2-1 win over Governor Mifflin. 
 
Wilson hosting the Mustangs in their regular season finale, and the Bulldogs would waste no time getting on the board. Three minutes into the game, Jordan Lasky buries one in the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. 
 
The Bulldogs would take a 2-0 lead before the Mustangs got on the board, Elizabeth Estrada gathers the pass in front and puts the ball on net. The Mustangs would have a chance with four minutes left off a free kick, but Alexis Solt is there for the make the save. 