EXETER, Pa. - State ranked Wilson WL making the short trip to Exeter on Thursday night. The Bulldogs continuing their great run of form with a 3-1 match win.
This was a rematch of the county final from a year ago, and both teams were ready to go. The Bulldogs grabbed the early 1-0 lead with a 25-23 win in set one.
The Eagles controlling much of the second set, they would knot things up at one with a 25-20 win.
Wilson would go on to win the third set 25-18 and they wouldn't look back, taking the fourth set as well.
Wilson WL/Exeter girl's volleyball highlights (4)
...on the court, a rematch of last year's county final - Wilson, visiting Exeter...